Delhi Police arrests 3 for murder of Faridkot Youth Congress leader
Special Cell of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three persons, in connection with the killing of the Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh, sources informed.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 12:58 IST
Special Cell of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three persons, in connection with the killing of the Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh, sources informed. Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pahalwan was allegedly shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Faridkot on Thursday.
According to Faridkot SP, around 5:00 pm near the local Jubilee Cinema Chowk, two bike-ridden masked men fired more than ten rounds at the Youth Congress District President and District Council member Gurlal Singh Pahalwan from Golewala Zone and escaped from the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- District Council
- Congress
- Youth Congress
- Faridkot
- Gurlal Singh
- Punjab
ALSO READ
UP Minister slams Congress for 'supporting' gangster Mukhtar Ansari
US Congress passes budget resolution for Biden's COVID-19 relief plan
Congress appoints Nana Patole as new Maharashtra PCC chief
Congressional India Caucus leadership urge India to allow peaceful demonstration
Will ensure Congress remains in opposition, I'll continue to be CM: Yediyurappa