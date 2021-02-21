Left Menu

Sudan's central bank sharply devalues currency- banking sources

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 21-02-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 13:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sudan's central bank set a new baseline exchange rate of 375 Sudanese pounds to the dollar in sharp devaluation on Sunday, banking sources said.

The official exchange rate had previously stood at 55 pounds to the dollar, while the black market rate had been fluctuating recently between 350 and 400 pounds.

Also Read: Filling of Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam in July threatens Sudan's security - minister

