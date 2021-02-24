Left Menu

Woman beaten to death by brick inside Greater Noida house

When he returned, he found his wifes body who appeared to have been beaten severely by a brick but nobody else was at home, Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

A 50-year-old woman was found dead inside her house in Greater Noida after she was allegedly beaten to death by a brick, police said on Wednesday. Her husband, who runs a fast food stall, had alerted the police about the incident that took place at Chapargarh village in Dankaur area on Tuesday night, a senior official said.

''The couple had a fast food stall barely 100 metres from their home. Last night, they returned home, but the husband said he had forgotten his sweater at the stall and went to take it. When he returned, he found his wife's body who appeared to have been beaten severely by a brick but nobody else was at home,'' Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said. The officer said the couple had been living in the area for the past six to seven years and police are investigating the matter from all angles.

''It hardly takes one-and-a-half to two minutes for the couple to travel between their home and the food stall. But yesterday, the husband took 10 minutes to return home. This angle is also being probed,'' Singh added. An FIR has been lodged in the case and the body sent for post mortem, he said, adding that further proceedings were being carried out.

