Left Menu

Russia reports 11,749 new COVID-19 cases, 383 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:34 IST
Russia reports 11,749 new COVID-19 cases, 383 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia on Wednesday reported 11,749 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,417 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,200,902 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 383 deaths, taking Russia's official death toll to 84,430.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook says it inadvertently blocked content during Australia news ban

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday some content was inadvertently blocked on its social network platform when it banned all news content in Australia.The block on non-news content was, however, reversed quickly, the company said in a blog post ...

Facebook says it inadvertently blocked content during Australia news ban

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday some content was inadvertently blocked on its social network platform when it banned all news content in Australia.The block on non-news content was, however, reversed quickly, the company said in a blog post....

Goldman Sachs-backed ReNew Power to go public via $8-bln SPAC deal

Indias largest renewable energy firm ReNew Power on Wednesday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm RMG Acquisition Corporation II, in a deal that values the merged entity at roughly 8 billion.The deal will be financed ...

'Atmanirbhar' tourism-based economy will provide employment to Eastern Himalayan youth of WB: Prahlad Patel

Union Minister of State Independent Charge for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said that an Atmanirbhar self-reliant tourism-based economy will provide gainful employment opportunities to the youth of the Eastern Himalay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021