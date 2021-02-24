Maha CM won't spare anyone:Raut on crowd near temple in Washim

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not spare anyone and law will take its course in connection with a gathering of people outside a temple in Washim in violation of COVID-19 norms, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday.

Raut made the remarks while talking to reporters here, a day after a huge gathering was witnessed near Pohradevi Temple in Washim district when Maharashtra Forest Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod visited the shrine.

Advertisement

Thackeray recently said in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday.

Rathod, who was not seen in public after his name was linked to the death of a woman in Pune, visited the temple on Tuesday.

Scores of people gathered near the temple, following which the chief minister issued instructions to take action in connection with the gathering.

''The chief minister is very strict when it comes to laws and rules. He will not spare even if it means somebody is ours. The government will not spare,'' Raut said.

The law will definitely take its course if anyone has committed a mistake, the Rajya Sabha member said.

Asked whether NCP chief Sharad Pawar has conveyed his disappointment to Thackeray over the gathering of people, Raut said he was clueless about it.

Thackeray on Sunday asked to follow ''COVID- appropriate'' behaviour and safety norms, and said he would observe for a week to 15 days and then decide whether to impose another lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)