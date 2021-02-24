Left Menu

Maha CM won't spare anyone:Raut on crowd near temple in Washim

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:17 IST
Maha CM won't spare anyone:Raut on crowd near temple in Washim

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not spare anyone and law will take its course in connection with a gathering of people outside a temple in Washim in violation of COVID-19 norms, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday.

Raut made the remarks while talking to reporters here, a day after a huge gathering was witnessed near Pohradevi Temple in Washim district when Maharashtra Forest Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod visited the shrine.

Thackeray recently said in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday.

Rathod, who was not seen in public after his name was linked to the death of a woman in Pune, visited the temple on Tuesday.

Scores of people gathered near the temple, following which the chief minister issued instructions to take action in connection with the gathering.

''The chief minister is very strict when it comes to laws and rules. He will not spare even if it means somebody is ours. The government will not spare,'' Raut said.

The law will definitely take its course if anyone has committed a mistake, the Rajya Sabha member said.

Asked whether NCP chief Sharad Pawar has conveyed his disappointment to Thackeray over the gathering of people, Raut said he was clueless about it.

Thackeray on Sunday asked to follow ''COVID- appropriate'' behaviour and safety norms, and said he would observe for a week to 15 days and then decide whether to impose another lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fortescue apologises for clearing land on Aboriginal sacred site

Australias Fortescue Metals Group has apologised to an Aboriginal group for clearing land on a heritage site while failing to meet a government condition for representatives of the community to be present when the damage took place.It is th...

Japan advisers urge quick adoption of carbon pricing to hit emissions goal

Japan must introduce carbon pricing and fiscal incentives for green investment to achieve its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050, private-sector members of a key government panel said on Wednesday.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last Dec...

India warns of worsening COVID-19 situation, vaccinations to expand

India announced an expansion of its vaccination programme on Wednesday but warned that breaches of coronavirus protocols could worsen an infection surge in many states.Nearly a month after the health minister declared that COVID-19 had been...

EU seeks views on gig workers' rights ahead of new law by year end

The European Commission kicked off a public consultation on Wednesday to determine whether to propose a law that would give gig economy workers greater rights as contractors or employees or by being allowed to bargain as a group.The move co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021