U.S. to seek election to top U.N. human rights body - Blinken

U.S. to seek election to top U.N. human rights body - BlinkenReuters | Geneva | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:26 IST
The United States will seek election to the U.N. Human Rights Council later this year and remain an active observer speaking out about violations worldwide until then, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
Blinken, addressing the council by recorded video, said that the Biden administration would work to eliminate what he called the Geneva forum's "disproportionate focus" on its ally Israel.
"We humbly ask for the support of all U.N. Member States in our bid to return to a seat in this body," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- State
- U.N. Human Rights Council
- Antony Blinken
- Israel
- The United States
- Biden
- U.S.
- Geneva
ALSO READ
Israeli FM thanks US State Secy for support in ICC probe issue
To lift lockdown gloom, Israelis keep calm and carry on screaming
More than 97% of recent COVID deaths in Israel were people who weren't vaccinated, PM says
Odd News Roundup: To lift lockdown gloom, Israelis keep calm and carry on screaming
After Blinken remarks, Netanyahu says Golan will always be Israel's