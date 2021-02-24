German court issues guilty verdict in first Syria torture trial

German court issues guilty verdict in first Syria torture trialReuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:41 IST
A German court sentenced a former member of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's security services to four and half years in prison after finding him guilty of facilitating the torture of 30 prisoners, a Syrian lawyer said on Wednesday.
Eyad A., was found guilty of arresting at least 30 opposition activists after an anti-Assad demonstration in 2011 and sending them to an intelligence facility knowing they would be tortured.
