Rajasthan govt to bring Universal Health Care scheme worth Rs 3,500 crore: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government on Wednesday presented the Budget for 2021-22 and said it will bring a Universal Health Care scheme worth Rs 3,500 crore.

He said that from next year, universal health coverage will be implemented at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore, under which every family in the state will get medical insurance benefit of up to Rs 5 lakh.

''For the first time in the country, we are going to implement universal health coverage in the state in the coming year at the cost of Rs 3,500 crore,'' Gehlot said.

A Bill on Right to Health will be introduced in the Rajasthan Assembly, he said.

Further, Gehlot said that his government has been farmer friendly and it will present an agriculture budget separately from the coming year in view of better future and interests of the farmers.

In a first, the Gehlot-led Congress government presented its first paperless budget in the state assembly.

''The biggest challenge before us while making this budget was that despite the difficult economic conditions, there should be no shortage of resources for the development of the state. We are taking this resolution to mobilize economic resources with far-reaching thinking,'' Gehlot said.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, he said, ''The last one year has been very difficult for all of us. We have strengthened the health infrastructure in the state, turning this disaster into opportunities. Corona RT-PCR investigation facility has been ensured in all districts of the state.'' Gehlot announced a special COVID package.

He said that the government has provided assistance of Rs 1,155 crores at the rate of Rs 3,500 per family to 31 lakh helpless, destitute families during this pandemic.

''Now, I announce further assistance of Rs 1,000 as final instalment to these families in the coming year,'' he said.

The chief minister announced the launch of Indira Gandhi Urban Credit Card Scheme for self-employment and employment needs of street vendors of urban areas and youth and unemployed people of all areas. Under this scheme, an interest free loan of up to Rs 50,000 will be provided to five lakh needy people.

He announced a Rs 500-crore package for tourism development, which was severely hit due to the COVID pandemic.

The Chief Minister said, ''to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state, more than 50,000 posts will be recruited in the next two years.'' Every district will have a nursing college. Apart from eight existing nursing colleges, 25 new colleges will be opened, he said.

Candidates participating in competitive examinations will be provided free travel in roadways buses, Gehlot said.

Under the Jeevan Rakshak Yojana, Rs 5,000 and citation will be given to good samaritans who save lives in road accidents.

Gehlot announced increasing the unemployment allowance currently payable to eligible youth by Rs 1,000, and organizing the common competitive exam for some examinations in the state.

As many as 1,200 Mahatma Gandhi Government Schools will be opened in villages with a population of 5000, he said. PTI AG SDA KJ DRR DRR

