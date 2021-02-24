Union Cabinet approves President's Rule in Puducherry: Minister Prakash Javadekar.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 15:59 IST
Union Cabinet approves President's Rule in Puducherry: Minister Prakash Javadekar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prakash
- Union Cabinet
- Puducherry
- Javadekar
ALSO READ
Trishna's Castle- Perfect destination to spruce up spiritual self by Trishna Prakash Samat
SC grants 4 weeks to Centre to reply to plea to declare 'Guru Govind Singh's Prakash Parv as holiday
Canada has supply-side constraints on vaccines, PM Modi, Trudeau had substantive discussion: Vishnu Prakash
India, Canada share broad-based relationship and are natural partners: Vishnu Prakash
Power Grid plans to acquire 74 pc stake of Jaiprakash Power in JV