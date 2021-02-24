3 men electrocuted in UP

Three men were electrocuted on Wednesday when a high-voltage wire fell on them in Bairia police station area here, police said.

Anuj Singh (26), Sonu Gupta (22) and Chhotu Singh were riding on a motorcycle when the incident took place, they said.

All the three died on the spot, the police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.PTI COR SAB AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)