3 men electrocuted in UP

3 men electrocuted in UPPTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:48 IST
Three men were electrocuted on Wednesday when a high-voltage wire fell on them in Bairia police station area here, police said.
Anuj Singh (26), Sonu Gupta (22) and Chhotu Singh were riding on a motorcycle when the incident took place, they said.
All the three died on the spot, the police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.PTI COR SAB AAR AAR
