China confirms Xie Zhenhua appointed as new special climate envoy

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-02-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 09:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Xie Zhenhua, who served as China's chief negotiator during key climate meetings in Copenhagen and Paris, has been appointed the country's new special climate envoy, the environment ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The move comes as Beijing attempts to restore climate diplomacy with the United States after a four-year hiatus during the administration of Donald Trump.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment said the appointment of the veteran official reflects China's commitment to strengthen communication with all sides when it comes to climate change.

