Left Menu

RSS worker murder: 8 SDPI activists held

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 09:40 IST
RSS worker murder: 8 SDPI activists held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eight workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have been taken into custody in connection with the killing of an RSS worker in the district, police said on Thursday.

Nandu, 23, was allegedly hacked to death by the workers of the SDPI, a political offshoot of Popular Front of India (PFI), following a clash between two groups in Nagamkulangara near Cherthala, on Wednesday night.

According to the police, at least six people belonging to the SDPI and the RSS were injured in the clash between their workers.

They have been admitted to various hospitals in Alappuzha and Ernakulam, police said.

One of the injured workers of the RSS is said to be serious, they said.

BJP is observing a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the district to protest the violence against their workers.

According to reports, tension had been brewing in the area following a march organized by the SDPI recently in protest against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Kerala visit to inaugurate BJP's Vijay Yatra from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram.

The area had witnessed back-to-back protest marches by two groups following the SDPI program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata didi did not think of women of Bengal, their safety: J P Nadda.

Mamata didi did not think of women of Bengal, their safety J P Nadda....

Italy honours slain ambassador, bodyguard and prays for Congo

Italy paid tribute Thursday to its ambassador to Congo and his bodyguard who were killed in an attack on a UN convoy, honouring them with a state funeral and prayers for peace in Congo and all nations torn by war and violence. Cardinal Ange...

Japan govt to end state of emergency in 5 prefectures at end of month - Kyodo News

The Japanese government will end a state of emergency in five prefectures west of Tokyo at the end of this month, a week earlier than scheduled, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi and Gifu prefectures will all...

AEC’s Investment Committee to facilitate capital raising for African energy projects

AEC EnergyChamber.org investment Committee members bring a wealth of finance energy industry experience and creative thinking that are key to solve the huge lack of finance facing the energy sector across Africa.The African Energy Chamber ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021