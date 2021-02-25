Left Menu

Banned gutka worth Rs 11.43 lakh seized from truck in Maha

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 09:58 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Police have seized banned gutka worth Rs 11.43 lakh from a truck in the Virar area here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the truck on Wednesday on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here while it was coming from Gujarat, he said.

The police found 22 gunny bags containing guitar hidden beneath boxes of clothes kept in the vehicle, he said. A case was registered against the transporter of the goods under relevant sections, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavored tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.

In 2018, the state government made the sale of gutka a non-bailable offense and enhanced the punishment for it from six months to three years.

