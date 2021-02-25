UP: Man kills 60-yr-old wife after argument over drinking

A man enraged by his wife's admonitions over his drinking habit allegedly beat her to death in Ramnagar village under Durgaganj Police Station area here, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Banvari Musahar, who was under the influence of alcohol, had a heated argument with his wife, Mulaima Mushar (60), SHO Ramji Yadav said.

Advertisement

He beat her with a lathi and hit her on the face with a brick, the officer said, adding that the accused kept assaulting his wife till she died.

He then threw the body in a drain about 100 meters away from his house, the SHO said.

When their son came home on Thursday morning and enquired about his mother, the accused told him about the incident and fled, police said.

An FIR has been lodged and the body was sent for a post mortem examination, Yadav said.

A hunt has been launched to nab the culprit, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)