Left Menu

Suspected bombmakers accused of complicity in Malta journalist's murder

Two men suspected of supplying the bomb that killed Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia faced formal charges in a late-night court appearance under heavy security by armed police.

Reuters | Valletta | Updated: 25-02-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:10 IST
Suspected bombmakers accused of complicity in Malta journalist's murder

Two men suspected of supplying the bomb that killed Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia faced formal charges in a late-night court appearance under heavy security by armed police. Shortly before they appeared in court, the commissioner of police said late on Wednesday that on the basis of available evidence all those connected to the murder had now been arrested.

With members of the journalist's family in the courtroom, Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were charged with complicity in the murder of the journalist, who was killed by a car bomb as she drove out of her home in October 2017. Three men were accused in December 2017 of having detonated the bomb. One of them, Vince Muscat, admitted his role in the murder in a plea bargain on Tuesday and was jailed for 15 years.

A legal source said Vince Muscat had provided police with vital information about the case, which has shone a spotlight on corruption in the European Union's smallest country. Millionaire businessman Yorgen Fenech, who is suspected by police of being the mastermind of the murder, was arrested in November 2019 after the murder plot’s middleman, Melvin Theuma, was granted a pardon and implicated him.

Fenech and all the other remaining accused men have pleaded not guilty. Prior to the arraignment, which continued past midnight, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa told a news conference how the police had found machineguns, shotguns and pistols in searches on Tuesday, although they did not find bomb-making equipment.

"With the evidence we have, we are in a position to say that every person involved, be it mastermind or accomplice, is under arrest or facing charges," Gafa said, although he stopped short of saying that the police now consider the case closed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Tigers express delight over friendly matches against Oman and UAE

With the Indian team all set to return to international football in March, members of the Blue Tigers expressed their delight over the two matches being finalised in Dubai against Oman on March 25, and UAE on March 29 respectively. Its a br...

Cong slams govt over LPG price hike, spokesperson holds press meet sitting on empty cylinder

In an unusual protest against the LPG price hike, a Congress spokesperson on Thursday conducted a press conference sitting on an empty cylinder as the party accused the Modi government of being anti-people.The Congress attack on the governm...

I'm sure global pharma industry will support India's WTO proposal of IP waiver for COVID-19: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday expressed hope that global pharmaceutical industry will show big heart and support Indias proposal in the WTO for relaxing certain provisions in a multilateral agreement on intellectua...

Congress workers protest against fuel, LPG price hikes, farm laws in Amethi

Congress workers staged a protest and took out a march here on Thursday against rising petrol, diesel and LPG prices in the country.Led by district unit president, Pradeep Singhal, Congress workers started their march from Gauriganj distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021