Armenian PM fires head of general staff of armed forces

Armenian PM fires head of general staff of armed forcesReuters | Yerevan | Updated: 25-02-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:13 IST
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday he had fired the head of the general staff of Armenia's armed forces after the military called for his resignation in a statement.
He was speaking in an address to the nation broadcast on Facebook.
