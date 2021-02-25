Left Menu

Armenian PM warns of coup attempt after army demands his resignation

Pashinyan has rejected calls to step down. On Thursday, he called on his followers to rally in central Yerevan to support him and took to Facebook to address the nation in a livestream.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:15 IST
Armenian PM warns of coup attempt after army demands his resignation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup against him on Thursday after the army demanded he and his government resign in a statement.

Pashinyan has faced protests and calls to resign after what his critics say was the disastrous handling of a six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh last year. Pashinyan has rejected calls to step down.

On Thursday, he called on his followers to rally in central Yerevan to support him and took to Facebook to address the nation in a livestream. He also fired the head of the general staff of the armed forces, the Interfax news agency reported.

It was unclear whether the army was willing to use force to back its statement or whether its call was for him to step down was just verbal. Ethnic Armenian troops ceded swathes of territory in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave to Azerbaijan in a conflict last year that claimed thousands of lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Tigers express delight over friendly matches against Oman and UAE

With the Indian team all set to return to international football in March, members of the Blue Tigers expressed their delight over the two matches being finalised in Dubai against Oman on March 25, and UAE on March 29 respectively. Its a br...

Cong slams govt over LPG price hike, spokesperson holds press meet sitting on empty cylinder

In an unusual protest against the LPG price hike, a Congress spokesperson on Thursday conducted a press conference sitting on an empty cylinder as the party accused the Modi government of being anti-people.The Congress attack on the governm...

I'm sure global pharma industry will support India's WTO proposal of IP waiver for COVID-19: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday expressed hope that global pharmaceutical industry will show big heart and support Indias proposal in the WTO for relaxing certain provisions in a multilateral agreement on intellectua...

Congress workers protest against fuel, LPG price hikes, farm laws in Amethi

Congress workers staged a protest and took out a march here on Thursday against rising petrol, diesel and LPG prices in the country.Led by district unit president, Pradeep Singhal, Congress workers started their march from Gauriganj distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021