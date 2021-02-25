Left Menu

DRG jawan injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:02 IST
A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning in a forest near Tekmetta village, around 300 km from the state capital Raipur, when joint teams of security forces were out an anti- Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

DRG jawan Satrughan Thakur received bullet injury on the wrist of his left hand. He has been shifted to a hospital in Narayanpur and his condition is reported to be out of danger, the official said.

Personnel of the DRG, Special Task Force (STF) and Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) were involved in the operation being conducted since last couple of days in forests on the tri-junction of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in the state and Gadchiroli in neighbouring Maharashtra, he said.

During the operation, security forces raided Maoist hideouts in the forests of Tekmetta and Musparasi and multiple exchanges of fire took place between security personnel and ultras, the official said.

The operation is still underway in the area, he said.

On Wednesday, a DRG constable was killed in a gunfight with Naxals in the same area during the operation, he added.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, a constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in a pipe bomb blast triggered by Naxals under Sonpur police station area in Narayanpur.

