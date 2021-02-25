Nirav Modi can be extradited to India in PNB scam case: UK court

Nirav Modi can be extradited to India in PNB scam case: UK courtPTI | London | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:36 IST
Wanted diamond merchant Nirav Modi on Thursday lost his fight against being extradited to India as a UK judge ruled that he can be sent back to face charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.
The 49-year-old appeared via video link from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London as District Judge Samuel Goozee handed down his judgment at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
