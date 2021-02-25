4 killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Four people were killed and 15 others injured in two separate road accidents in Bikaner and Sikar districts of Rajasthan, police said.

A truck and a bus collided on a highway in Bikaner district leaving the truck driver dead and 12 passengers of the bus injured on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Madho Singh, the police said. In Sikar, a pickup van and a mini bus collided on the Jaipur-Bikaner national highway on Wednesday night. The mini bus driver, Sheeshpal, and two women -- Om Kanwar and Santosh Kanwar -- were killed and three others injured in the accident.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)