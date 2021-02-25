Left Menu

4 killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Four people were killed and 15 others injured in two separate road accidents in Bikaner and Sikar districts of Rajasthan, police said.A truck and a bus collided on a highway in Bikaner district leaving the truck driver dead and 12 passengers of the bus injured on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Madho Singh, the police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:38 IST
4 killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Four people were killed and 15 others injured in two separate road accidents in Bikaner and Sikar districts of Rajasthan, police said.

A truck and a bus collided on a highway in Bikaner district leaving the truck driver dead and 12 passengers of the bus injured on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Madho Singh, the police said. In Sikar, a pickup van and a mini bus collided on the Jaipur-Bikaner national highway on Wednesday night. The mini bus driver, Sheeshpal, and two women -- Om Kanwar and Santosh Kanwar -- were killed and three others injured in the accident.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO urges actions for 'long COVID' sufferers

The World Health Organisations Europe unit is reporting that about one in 10 people who contracted COVID-19 continue to show persistent ill health 12 weeks after infection. Dr Hans Kluge, the head of WHO Europe, says much about so-called lo...

NorthEast just one point away from sealing playoff berth

NorthEast United FC will look to continue their good run and seal a place in the top four when they clash with Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Friday.Ever since Khalid Jamil took charge, t...

Cadila Healthcare shares surge over 1 pc post USFDA nod for antidepressant capsules

Shares of Cadila Healthcare Ltd surged over 1 per cent on Thursday after Zydus Cadila said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market antidepressant Nortriptyline Hydrochloride capsules.Cadila Healthcare shares en...

Ind-Ra revises outlook for transport infrastructure to stable

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Thursday revised its infrastructure sector outlook to stable for FY22 from negative while maintaining a negative outlook on airports and wind power projects. The stable outlook factors in contracted reve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021