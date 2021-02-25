Left Menu

8 arrested over killing of RSS worker in Kerala; Prohibitory orders clamped in two violence-hit taluks

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:27 IST
8 arrested over killing of RSS worker in Kerala; Prohibitory orders clamped in two violence-hit taluks
Eight workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were arrested in connection with the killing of a 23-year old RSS worker in the district following a clash between two groups and ban orders clamped in two taluks, officials said on Thursday.

The BJP observed a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the district to protest the killing of the RSS worker in Nagamkulangara near Cherthala late Wednesday, accusing the LDF government of siding with the culprits.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan alleged both the Communists and the Congress were encouraging ''terror outfits like Popular Front of India'' in the state to keep them as their vote bank.

He said the Centre will take necessary steps against the ''religion based terrorist activities'' being witnessed in the southern state.

Minor incidents of violence were reported in parts of Cherthala taluk following the fatal attack, police said.

The district administration clamped Section 144 of CrPC in Cherthala and Ambalapuzha taluks for three days, they said.

Police said they have arrested eight workers of the SDPI, a political offshoot of Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the killing of Nandu.

He was allegedly hacked to death by the workers of the SDPI following a clash between the two groups.

The body of the RSS worker was cremated on Thursday.

Earlier, hundreds of BJP-RSS workers carried his body in a procession after postmortem was completed at the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Police said at least six people belonging to the SDPI and the RSS were injured in the clash. They have been admitted to various hospitals in Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

According to reports, tension had been brewing in the area following a march organised by the SDPI recently in protest against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths Kerala visit to inaugurate BJPs Vijay Yatra from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram.

The area had witnessed back-to-back protest marches by the two sides following the SDPI programme.

Condemning the killing of the RSS worker, the BJP on Thursday alleged that the Kerala government was siding with the culprits belonging to the SDPI as the ruling CPI(M) had a political alliance with the Islamic outfit.

BJP state president K Surendran urged the government to ban the activities of the PFI in Kerala describing, it as a ''terror organisation''.

SDPI Alappuzha district committee in a statement, alleged it was the RSS workers who had carried out ''a planned attack'' against its campaign organised in Nagamkulangara.

