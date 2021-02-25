Left Menu

Vaccination compulsory for officials on Kumbh duty, says Uttarakhand Chief Secy

Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Om Prakash on Thursday has instructed the district magistrate of Haridwar to ensure that all the officials and personnel engaged in the Kumbh duty should be vaccinated.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:38 IST
Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Om Prakash chairs meeting held today at the state's secretariat.. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Om Prakash on Thursday has instructed the district magistrate of Haridwar to ensure that all the officials and personnel engaged in the Kumbh duty should be vaccinated. The decision was taken at a meeting held today at the state's secretariat which was chaired by the chief secretary.

"Risks cannot be taken as people across the country will be attending the Kumbh," Om Prakash said instructing to take strict action against the officials refusing to get vaccinated. The chief secretary also informed that as many as 100 doctors and 148 paramedical staffs from will Uttar Pradesh will be reaching the state for their duties at Kumbh on March 15.

Many other officials and district magistrates were present at the meeting. Preparations are underway for Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held from April 1 to April 30 in Haridwar.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days. Kumbh Mela is not only a religious pilgrimage, but one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four locations namely Prayag, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik. The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India. (ANI)

