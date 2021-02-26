Left Menu

Hotel employee stabbed while helping customer

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 00:07 IST
Hotel employee stabbed while helping customer

A hotel employee was stabbed when he went to the rescue of a customer who was being taken out of the hotel at gun-point in suburban Borivali, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at a hotel near Borivali railway station on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

Two men posing as auto rickshaw drivers approached the hotel's reception counter and told staffer Naushad Buraniya that they had ferried a person to the hotel the previous night, and wanted to collect money from him.

Buraniya asked one of the hotel boys to take them to the room of a customer who had arrived in the night.

The two men returned back to the reception, but later one of them again went up to the customer's room on the second floor, without telling anything to the hotel staff.

Naushad and his brother Salim followed him and saw he was dragging out the person who was staying there at gun point.

When they tried to stop the unidentified man, he stabbed Salim and fled.

Further probe is on, police said.

