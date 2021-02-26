Left Menu

Murder case accused held for assaulting TC in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 00:38 IST
Murder case accused held for assaulting TC in Mumbai

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a ticket checker (TC) and vandalising his cabin at Tilak Nagar railway station in suburban Mumbai, a police official said.

The man, Rahul Ramesh Bawariya, was arrested by the Nehru Nagar police on Wednesday night and later it came to light that he is an accused in a murder case and currently out on bail, he said.

Senior inspector from the Nehru Nagar police Chandrashekhar Bhagal said, The accused was arrested from the Juhi Nagar locality in Navi Mumbai.'' On the day of the incident, Bawariya got down at Tilak Nagar railway station from a suburban train and found that a TC had caught a few passengers without ticket, Bhagal said.

Bawariya intervened and asked the TC not to harass poor people, the inspector said.

A heated argument erupted between the two and in a fit of rage, Bawariya assaulted the TC and later vandalised his office and fled, Bhagal said.

After going through CCTV footage of the station, the police identified Bawariya and nabbed him, he said.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntary causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), the official added.

The murder case against Bawariya has been registered at the Nehru Nagar police station, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Biden speaks over phone with Saudi King

President Joe Biden spoke over the phone with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and discussed regional security issues and affirmed the importance the US places on universal human rights and the rule of law, according to the...

From non-transparent credit culture to accounting for every penny of NPA (loans gone bad) is govt policy, says PM Modi.

From non-transparent credit culture to accounting for every penny of NPA loans gone bad is govt policy, says PM Modi....

Govt committed to strengthening banking sector, reforms will continue, says Prime Minister Modi.

Govt committed to strengthening banking sector, reforms will continue, says Prime Minister Modi....

COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India crosses 1.34 crores

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination to healthcare workers and frontline workers crossed 1.34 crores coverage on Friday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the provisional report issued by the Ministry, till Day-42 of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021