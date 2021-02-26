ByteDance agrees to $92 million privacy settlement with U.S. TikTok users

ByteDance agrees to $92 million privacy settlement with U.S. TikTok usersReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 00:44 IST
ByteDance has agreed to a $92 million class-action settlement to settle data privacy claims from some U.S. TikTok users, according to documents filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Illinois.
ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the short video app TikTok that has more than 100 million U.S. users, agreed to the settlement after more than a year of litigation.
"While we disagree with the assertions, rather than go through lengthy litigation, we'd like to focus our efforts on building a safe and joyful experience for the TikTok community," TikTok said Thursday. The settlement still requires court approval.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-UEFA signs deal with TikTok as Euro 2020 global sponsor
Soccer-UEFA signs deal with TikTok as Euro 2020 global sponsor
U.S. Justice Department seeks to delay appeals on WeChat, TikTok restrictions
ByteDance explores sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance - Bloomberg
BRIEF-Bytedance Is Said To Be Exploring A Sale Of India Operations Of Tiktok To Rival Unicorn Glance - Bloomberg News