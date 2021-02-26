Expulsion of EU delegation's chief in Venezuela further isolates Maduro -U.S. State Department

Expulsion of EU delegation's chief in Venezuela further isolates Maduro -U.S. State DepartmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 01:28 IST
Venezuela's decision to ask the head of the European Union's delegation in Caracas to leave the country only further isolates Nicolas Maduro, the State Department said on Thursday.
"The Maduro regime has removed one of the nternational champions standing up for democracy in Venezuela and human rights of the Venezuelan people," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
"This action will only further isolate the Maduro regime and the world remains united in calling for a return to democracy in Venezuela," he added.
