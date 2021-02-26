State Department engaged with Rwanda on 'Hotel Rwanda hero'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 01:44 IST
The United States State Department said on Thursday that it has engaged with the government of Rwanda at the "highest levels" on the case of Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier depicted as a hero in a Hollywood film about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, who was charged with terrorism-related offenses in a Kigali court.
"The State Department has engaged the government of Rwanda at the highest levels, both here in Washington as well as in Kigali and it is something we will continue to do," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
