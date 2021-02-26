Blinken discusses importance of human rights in call with Saudi counterpart

Blinken discusses importance of human rights in call with Saudi counterpartReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 02:08 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Thursday with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan discussed the importance of Saudi Arabia's progress on human rights, the U.S. State Department said.
Blinken and the foreign minister also discussed "our joint efforts to bolster Saudi defenses," the department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
