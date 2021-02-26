Blinken discusses importance of human rights in call with Saudi counterpart

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Thursday with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan discussed the importance of Saudi Arabia's progress on human rights, the U.S. State Department said.

Blinken and the foreign minister also discussed "our joint efforts to bolster Saudi defenses," the department said in a statement.

