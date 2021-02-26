Left Menu

Biden discusses crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region with Kenyan leader -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 08:19 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@StateHouseKenya)

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, discussed the crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the White House said.

Biden and Kenyatta "discussed the deteriorating humanitarian and human rights crises in Ethiopia's Tigray region and the need to prevent further loss of life and ensure humanitarian access," the White House said in a statement. The United States has expressed concern over the crisis in Tigray, where the Ethiopian government has claimed victory over a rebellious regional government in a conflict that began in November.

