Mumbai police books man for murder in Colaba

Mumbai police on Friday registered a case against a wanted accused in the case of a murder in Colaba Area of South Mumbai on Thursday evening.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-02-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 09:58 IST
According to an official police statement, a man named Ismail Sheikh (51) was attacked with a sharp weapon and killed on Sassoon dock in Colaba.

"Accused had some old dispute with the deceased. He assaulted the victim with a sharp weapon last evening around 7.30 pm near Sassoon dock and killed him," police said. (ANI)

