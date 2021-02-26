Mumbai police books man for murder in Colaba
According to an official police statement, a man named Ismail Sheikh (51) was attacked with a sharp weapon and killed on Sassoon dock in Colaba.
"Accused had some old dispute with the deceased. He assaulted the victim with a sharp weapon last evening around 7.30 pm near Sassoon dock and killed him," police said. (ANI)
