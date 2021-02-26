Left Menu

India reports 16,577 new COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths

As many as 16,577 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 10:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 16,577 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday. With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,63,491, including 1,55,986 active cases and 1,07,50,680 discharges.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,56,825 on Friday with additional 120 deaths. As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,34,72,643 people in the country have been vaccinated against the virus.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed today that the total number of samples has reached 21,46,61,465 as of Thursday, including 8,31,807 samples tested yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

