EC to announce dates of assembly polls in TN, Assam, Kerala, Bengal on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 11:50 IST
File photo. Image Credit: IANS

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry on Friday afternoon, the poll panel said.

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 4.30 pm for the purpose.

The terms of legislative assemblies of four states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and West Bengal -- are coming to an end in May and June.

In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.

