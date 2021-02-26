Youth ends life by hanging self after being beaten up by neighbours in UP

A 20-year-old youth ended his life by hanging himself allegedly after being beaten up by neighbours over some trivial issue in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Hasina, the mother of the deceased, told police that some neighbours had beaten up her son Thursday afternoon over some trivial issue.

Hours later, Imami hanged himself in his house in Husenpur village in the Girwa police station area, a police officer said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated, Girwa police station SHO Arjun Singh said.

