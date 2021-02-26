Left Menu

Bill seeking to detect illegal foreigners in Mizoram awaits President's nod: CM

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:51 IST
The Mizoram Maintenance of Household Registers Bill, 2019, which seeks to detect illegal foreigners in the state, is awaiting the President's assent, Chief Minister Zoramthanga informed the assembly on Friday.

Zoramthanga, who also holds the General Administration portfolio, said that the state government is making efforts to ensure the enactment of the Bill, which was passed by the assembly on March 18, 2019.

The chief minister, who had introduced the Bill, said it will help the state government detect illegal foreigners residing in Mizoram and check infiltration from neighbouring countries.

Mizoram shares an over 700-km border with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The Bill also seeks to provide credible individual identification systems and prevent the usurpation of benefits of development schemes by those who are not entitled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

