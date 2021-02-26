Left Menu

Amnesty says Eritrean troops killed hundreds of Ethiopian civilians in Axum

Amnesty International accused Eritrean forces on Friday of killing hundreds of civilians in northern Ethiopia over 24 hours last year, an incident it described as a potential crime against humanity. Eritrea rejected the accusations.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:10 IST
Amnesty says Eritrean troops killed hundreds of Ethiopian civilians in Axum

Amnesty International accused Eritrean forces on Friday of killing hundreds of civilians in northern Ethiopia over 24 hours last year, an incident it described as a potential crime against humanity.

Eritrea rejected the accusations. But an Ethiopian state human rights body issued a statement that also described such killings, though with fewer details. It was a rare official acknowledgment from Ethiopia that Eritrean troops participated in the conflict during the government's crackdown in the Tigray region last year. Amnesty said it had spoken to 41 witnesses who described the mass killings of "many hundreds of civilians" by Eritrean troops in Axum, an ancient city in northern Ethiopia.

The killings took place during a 24 hour period from Nov. 28-29, Amnesty said. That coincides with the date that Ethiopian government forces separately captured Tigray's regional capital Mekelle from forces loyal to a local political party the central government had accused of rebelling. Amnesty said the Axum killings were retaliation for an attack by local militia, and that Eritrean soldiers executed men and boys in the streets and engaged in extensive looting.

Eritrea has consistently denied that its troops participated in the conflict on its neighbour's territory. Eritrea's information minister, Yemane Meskel, rejected Amnesty's report. "Amnesty made absolutely no attempt to seek any information from Eritrea," he said on Twitter.

Reuters spoke to an ethnic Tigrayan man working in construction in the capital Addis Ababa, who said this week that Eritrean soldiers had shot dead six members of his family in Axum on Nov. 28, including his 17-year-old brother and 78-year-old father. “Everything our family had - all the happiness - has turned to darkness,” the man said in a phone interview. Reuters was not able to reach people in Axum itself.

CONTENTIOUS The participation of Eritrean forces in fighting in Tigray is among the most contentious issues arising from the conflict. Many Tigrayans say the Ethiopian army drew on support from Eritrean forces, former enemies, in the campaign.

Ethiopia has long denied that it allowed Eritrea to send troops to assist the government's military campaign. But it avoided any direct denial of the Amnesty International report on Friday. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Office said in a statement that it welcomed "international technical assistance" in joint investigations into alleged rights violations in Tigray.

The state-run Ethiopian Human Rights Commission released a statement timed to coincide with the Amnesty report, saying preliminary investigations indicated that Eritrean soldiers had killed an unknown number of civilians in Axum. It said the killings were in retaliation for an earlier attack by soldiers of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's ousted ruling party.

Reports of the mass killing took months to confirm; communications to Tigray were down for many weeks and media access has been tightly restricted, although that is now loosening slightly. Mulu Nega, head of Tigray’s government-appointed interim administration, told Reuters: “The police and the judiciary are investigating.”

Axum is a UNESCO World Heritage site, famed for its tall obelisks and ancient churches, including one reputed to house the biblical Ark of the Covenant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland adds 13 countries to mandatory quarantine list

Ireland added on Friday 13 mainly Central and South American countries to its 14-day mandatory quarantine list, which requires arrivals from countries designated as high risk to quarantine in designated hotels. The government introduced leg...

PM Modi to receive global energy and environment leadership award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award during an annual international energy conference next week.The prime minister will also deliver the keynote address at the CERAWeek Confer...

WRAPUP 3-Saudi de facto ruler approved operation that led to Khashoggi's death - U.S.

Saudi Arabias de facto ruler approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared...

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine backed by advisory panel, U.S. authorization to follow

A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted to recommend authorization of Johnson Johnsons one-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, bringing it an important step closer to a U.S. rollout. The FDA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021