Out on bail in rape case of minor, man threatens woman online

Out on bail in rape case of minor, man threatens woman onlinePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:32 IST
A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake profile of a woman on social media and demanding sexual favours by threatening to send her obscene photographs to kin, police said on Friday.
Incidentally, the accused was currently out on bail in a case where he is accused of raping a minor girl in 2015 in Dahisar, an official said.
The accused, identified as Shrirang Shinde alias Ajay Kondulkar alias Ashish Pawar, a resident of Golandaj Chawl in Sewri, was held from Borivali by Dharavi police, an official said.
''Based on a complaint by a woman on January 26, who said an unidentified person was threatening to circulate her nude photographs of her and demanding sexual favours, we began a probe,'' he said.
''We faced obstacles to trace the accused through his Facebook and Instagram accounts. He was not found at the location indicated by his mobile phone either. However, when the complainant said he is coming to meet her near Borivali national park, we laid a trap and arrested him,'' he added.
