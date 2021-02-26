Out on bail in rape case of minor, man threatens woman online

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake profile of a woman on social media and demanding sexual favours by threatening to send her obscene photographs to kin, police said on Friday.

Incidentally, the accused was currently out on bail in a case where he is accused of raping a minor girl in 2015 in Dahisar, an official said.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Shrirang Shinde alias Ajay Kondulkar alias Ashish Pawar, a resident of Golandaj Chawl in Sewri, was held from Borivali by Dharavi police, an official said.

''Based on a complaint by a woman on January 26, who said an unidentified person was threatening to circulate her nude photographs of her and demanding sexual favours, we began a probe,'' he said.

''We faced obstacles to trace the accused through his Facebook and Instagram accounts. He was not found at the location indicated by his mobile phone either. However, when the complainant said he is coming to meet her near Borivali national park, we laid a trap and arrested him,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)