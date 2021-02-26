Illegal arms unit busted in UP's Ghaziabad; factory owner, two others held

An illegal firearms factory in Kaila Bhatta area was busted with the recovery of country made pistols while its owner and two other men were arrested from the district on Friday, Ghaziabad police said.

Nine country made pistols of different bores, six live cartridges, two semi-finished pistols, grinding belt, welding machine and Vernier calliper and other instruments were recovered. The factory has been sealed and all items seized, SP City (First) Nipun Agarwal said.

Advertisement

Kotwali police arrested Nadeem and Rohit from New Bus Stand and later recovered a huge hoard of country made pistols and cartridges upon getting inputs from them, the SP said. The unit located in Kaila Bhatta area was raided based on their confession that they had received it from factory owner Sanaullah, who was later arrested.

Equipments used in making the pistols apart from other types of firearms were seized from the unit. The arms manufacturer was supplying weapons to buyers in western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR regions by charging Rs 3,000 for each pistol.

The SP said Nadeem and Rohit had confessed to them about having threatened many people in the area by brandishing the pistols that they procured from Sanaullah.

The factory owner was selling illegal weapons for a long time but had to halt the work at the unit due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown. Now, he has started it again, Agarwal said, adding that Sanaullah told them that he was jailed twice for making such firearms illegally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)