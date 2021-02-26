Left Menu

3 family members of Iqbal Mirchi declared fugitive economic offenders

A special court here on Friday declared three family members of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi as fugitive economic offenders under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-02-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:10 IST
3 family members of Iqbal Mirchi declared fugitive economic offenders
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A special court here on Friday declared three family members of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi as fugitive economic offenders under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to sources, those charged by the PMLA court include Iqbal Mirchi's wife Hajra Memon and both sons Junaid Memon and Asif Memon, who have been charged with money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Iqbal Mirchi, a close aide of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, had passed away in 2013. "Hajra Memon, Junaid Memon and Asif Memon have been declared fugitive economic offenders on request of ED. The court has also directed to seize their properties in India and abroad after following due process of law," a source told ANI.

The ED had moved the special court in December 2020 to declare the trio as violators of the fugitive economic offenders Act of 2018. The agency is probing the money laundering case against Mirchi, who was a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

According to the ED, the properties were allegedly acquired by Iqbal Mirchi in the name of his family and relatives. It has identified the Benami properties of Mirchi, including 10 properties in Mumbai, one in the UAE and 25 in the UK. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain supports S. Arabia's statement regarding report on Khasoggi death -BNA

Bahrain expressed its support for the Saudi Arabian foreign ministrys statement regarding the report submitted to the U.S. Congress on journalist Jamal Khashoggis death, Bahrains state news agency BNA reported late on Friday.Bahrain express...

House Democrats move closer to pushing through Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID plan

The House of Representatives on Friday moved toward a late-night vote on President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill, with a dispute over a minimum-wage increase taking some of the luster from his first major legislative achievem...

Ireland adds 13 countries to mandatory quarantine list

Ireland added on Friday 13 mainly Central and South American countries to its 14-day mandatory quarantine list, which requires arrivals from countries designated as high risk to quarantine in designated hotels. The government introduced leg...

PM Modi to receive global energy and environment leadership award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award during an annual international energy conference next week.The prime minister will also deliver the keynote address at the CERAWeek Confer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021