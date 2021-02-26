Left Menu

BRIEF-U.S. To Impose Sweeping Rule Aimed At China Technology Threats - WSJ

Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* U.S. TO IMPOSE SWEEPING RULE AIMED AT CHINA TECHNOLOGY THREATS - WSJ

* BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PLANS TO LET TRUMP-ERA RULE ON TECHNOLOGY PURCHASES AND DEALS TAKE EFFECT, DESPITE U.S. BUSINESS OBJECTIONS ABOUT ITS SCOPE- WSJ Source text: https://on.wsj.com/3q4pBrO

