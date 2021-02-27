Left Menu

Agitating farmers observe 'Yuva Kisan Diwas' at protest sites against agri laws

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 00:05 IST
Agitating farmers observe 'Yuva Kisan Diwas' at protest sites against agri laws

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions agitating against three new agriculture laws of the Centre, observed ''Yuva Kisan Diwas'' at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri border protest sites on Friday.

In a statement, the SKM said the stages put up at the protest sites were managed by youngsters as they vowed to make the movement a success and that they will not let the sacrifice of many of them ''go waste''.

The protesting farmers also paid tributes to 18-year-old Navjot Singh, who passed away at the Singhu border on Friday.

The statement said youngsters stressed on the ''increasing unemployment and privatisation of education'' and accused the government of orchestrating policies to displace them from agriculture and villages.

Welcoming the Punjab and Haryana High Court order to release Nodeep Kaur on bail, the SKM said she fought for ''kisan-mazdoor'' unity and lent strength to the movement.

Kaur was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana's Sonipat on January 12.

The SKM also demanded immediate release of Shiv Kumar and condemned the alleged custodial torture on him.

Kumar, president of the Majdoor Adhikar Sanghathan, was held a few days after the arrest of labour rights activist Kaur.

Kumar is a co-accused with Kaur in a criminal case registered by the Sonipat police.

The SKM said the day also witnessed the participation of farmers from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and activists of the Sangharsh Vahini set up by Jai Prakash Narayan.

A large delegation of protesters from south India reached the Singhu border on Friday, after being in Shahjahanpur and Ghazipur over the past two days, the SKM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill and energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia on Friday to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coron...

Boeing CEO asked to testify in crash litigation, lawmakers demand FAA release records

Relatives of victims of a Boeing Co 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia that occurred five months after an Indonesian Lion Air disaster are stepping up pressure on the American planemaker and the federal government, according to a court filing and a ...

EXCLUSIVE-European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments

Senior officials from Europe have urged the World Banks management to expand its climate change strategy to exclude investments in oil- and coal-related projects around the world, and gradually phase out investment in natural gas projects, ...

Bahrain supports S. Arabia's statement regarding report on Khasoggi death -BNA

Bahrain expressed its support for the Saudi Arabian foreign ministrys statement regarding the report submitted to the U.S. Congress on journalist Jamal Khashoggis death, Bahrains state news agency BNA reported late on Friday.Bahrain express...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021