Senior citizen found killed in her bungalow

A 78-year-old woman was found killed at herbungalow at Worli Seaface in central Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The incident apparently took place in the early hours when she was alone, a police official said.

Advertisement

The woman was found strangulated.

Valuables worth around Rs 5 lakh were missing, he said, adding a servant who worked at the house too was untraceable.

A case of murder has been registered at Worli police station and probe is on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)