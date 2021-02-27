Left Menu

Woman gang-raped, set on fire by father & son in UP's Sitapur

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 27-02-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 00:29 IST
A woman was allegedly gang-raped and later set on fire by a father-son duo after hitching a ride on their cart on the way home in Mishrikh area here, police said on Friday.

Both the accused have been detained while the woman was admitted in the district hospital with critical burns.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police R P Singh said the incident happened on Thursday after information was received on 112 emergency service that a woman in her thirties was allegedly raped and set on fire by two persons in Mishrikh area in Naimisharanya.

Singh said the woman was going to Mishrikh from her maternal home in Sidhauli area and took lift from the cart-puller, who is one of the accused, on the way home.

Both the accused - a 55-year-old man and his adult son - have been detained by police and interrogation is on, the SP added.

He said that the woman was admitted in the district hospital in Sitapur where a team of doctors confirmed that she had 30 per cent burn injuries but is out of danger, the police officer said.

The woman will be sent for a medical examination and police teams have been constituted for a detailed probe in the matter, the SP said.

