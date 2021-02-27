UP: Panchayat secretary booked for attempting to molest teacher

A panchayat secretary has been booked for allegedly trying to molest a teacher in Jahanabad area here, police said on Friday.

On a written complaint of the woman teacher, an FIR has been registered against the panchayat secretary at Jahanabad police station, SHO Harish Vardhan Rathore said.

The FIR was lodged under IPC Sections 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force), 294 (obscene acts or songs) and other provisions, he said.

Both the teacher and the panchayat secretary are deployed in the same Lalalurikhera block in the district, the SHO said, adding that police is probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)