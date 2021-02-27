President reviews Tri-Service Guard of Honour in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

President Ram Nath Kovind reviewed a Tri-service Guard of Honour on his arrival at Port Blair, a statement said on Friday. The president was received by the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral (Retd) DK Joshi, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), and senior government officials.

The supreme commander of the armed forces reviewed a 150-man Tri-service Guard of Honour by the personnel of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), the statement said.

Kovind is on a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from February 26 to March 1.

