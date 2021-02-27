UP: Jahangirabad SHO suspended on corruption charges

The Jahangirabad SHO was suspended on corruption charges and for misbehaving with the public, an official said on Friday.

SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said after getting complaints against Jahangirabad SHO Ramakant Yadav, an inquiry was ordered into the matter.

The SHO was suspended on Friday evening, he added.

