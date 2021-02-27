Nearly 900 cattle on Spanish pariah cattle shipment to be killed - report

Nearly 900 cows on a ship docked at the Spanish port of Cartagena are to be killed according to the conclusion of a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians seen by Reuters. The Karim Allah docked in Cartagena on Thursday after drifting for months through the Mediterranean struggling to find a buyer for the 895 cattle. They were rejected by several countries over fears they may have bovine bluetongue virus.

The Agriculture Ministry could not immediately be reached for comment. The report seen by Reuters concluded that the animals had suffered from the lengthy journey, that some of them were unwell and that they were not fit for transport outside of the European Union nor should they be allowed in the European Union.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)