Bahrain supports S. Arabia's statement regarding report on Khasoggi death -BNA

Bahrain supports S. Arabia's statement regarding report on Khasoggi death -BNAReuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-02-2021 05:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 05:00 IST
Bahrain expressed its support for the Saudi Arabian foreign ministry's statement regarding the report submitted to the U.S. Congress on journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death, Bahrain's state news agency (BNA) reported late on Friday.
"Bahrain expresses its rejection of anything that would undermine the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia," BNA added.
"Bahrain emphasizes the importance of the fundamental role of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of King Salman and his crown prince, its policy of moderation regionally, in the Arab region, and internationally, its efforts to enhance regional security and stability, and promote global economic development," BNA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
