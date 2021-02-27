Left Menu

Haiti gang leader shot dead after escaping in mass prison break

They shot back, mortally wounding him, while the driver and the third motorbike passenger escaped, Desrosiers said. Before his arrest in 2019, Joseph was the most-wanted gang leader in Haiti.

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 05:27 IST
Haiti gang leader shot dead after escaping in mass prison break
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders, Arnel Joseph, was shot dead by police on Friday, a day after escaping from a prison in the capital along with hundreds of other detainees in a riot, authorities said.

Joseph died, still wearing cuffs on his ankles, when police attempted to flag down the motorbike he was traveling on at a checkpoint en route to his base in the central region of Artibonite, according to police spokesman Gary Desrosiers. The driver refused to stop and Joseph pulled a gun on the police. They shot back, mortally wounding him, while the driver and the third motorbike passenger escaped, Desrosiers said.

Before his arrest in 2019, Joseph was the most-wanted gang leader in Haiti. The escape from Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince happened as gangs have proliferated, leading to a spike in kidnappings and murders in Haiti and turning vast areas of the capital into no-go areas.

Political turmoil, growing poverty, and impunity are fueling this growth, experts say, with rights activists accusing politicians of using the gangs for their own political ends. Twenty-five people including six prisoners and one police officer died in the prison break, Haiti's Secretary of State for Communication Frantz Exantus told a briefing late on Friday.

"Among the dead were peaceful citizens attacked by the prisoners while fleeing," Exantus said. "Police are still working on identifying all the victims." Police were able to recapture 60 of the prisoners who escaped but more than 200 are still on the loose and wanted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man dies in attack after fight between children: Police

A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in a fight between two families over a quarrel between their children in Bulandshahr district, though the postmortem report said no injury was found on the victims body.The incident occurred i...

Prerak slams 174 as Saurashtra thrash Chandigarh by 62 runs

Middle-order batsman Prerak Mankad on Saturday took Eden Gardens by storm with a sensational 174 to power Saurashtra to a 62-run win over Chandigarh in a group E clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here.The 26-year-old plundered six sixes and ...

Telangana clocks 178 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Eds: Adds Chief Secretary's Remarks

Telangana registered 178 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count past 2.98 lakh, while one more death pushed the aggregate to 1,633, the government said on Saturday.Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC accounted for the mos...

Woman injured in crude bomb blast in Pondy, hospitalised

A 41-year-old woman sustained injuries to her face when a country bomb exploded in neighbouring Odianmpet village on Saturday, police said.The woman picked up a paper parcel lying near her house and when she opened it, the crude bomb concea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021