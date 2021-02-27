Left Menu

Biden says he told Saudi king he will hold them accountable for rights abuses -Univision interview

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he told Saudi King Salman he would "hold them accountable for human rights abuses" and the United States would be announcing significant changes in the bilateral relationship on Friday and Monday. "I spoke yesterday with the king ...

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:07 IST
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he told Saudi King Salman he would "hold them accountable for human rights abuses" and the United States would be announcing significant changes in the bilateral relationship on Friday and Monday.

"I spoke yesterday with the king ... Made it clear to him that the rules are changing and we're going to be announcing significant changes today and on Monday. We are going to hold them accountable for human rights abuses," Biden said in an interview with Univision.

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to U.S. intelligence released on Friday.

