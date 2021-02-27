Fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar, one dead

A charred body was recovered after a fire broke out at a factory in North Delhi's Pratap Nagar area in the early hours of Saturday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

One of the firemen suffered a minor injury on his finger during the fire-fighting operation but was given first aid at the spot, the official said.

A call about the blaze was received at around 3.47 am and 18 fire tenders were pressed into service, he said.

Later, 10 more fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused while the cooling process is underway, he added.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the factory and spread to the second floor. Plastic and nail polish materials stored in the factory caught fire and a charred body was recovered from the first floor, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The cause of the blaze is being ascertained, he said.

