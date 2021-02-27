Left Menu

Fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar, one dead

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 11:42 IST
Fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar, one dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A charred body was recovered after a fire broke out at a factory in North Delhi's Pratap Nagar area in the early hours of Saturday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

One of the firemen suffered a minor injury on his finger during the fire-fighting operation but was given first aid at the spot, the official said.

A call about the blaze was received at around 3.47 am and 18 fire tenders were pressed into service, he said.

Later, 10 more fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused while the cooling process is underway, he added.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the factory and spread to the second floor. Plastic and nail polish materials stored in the factory caught fire and a charred body was recovered from the first floor, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The cause of the blaze is being ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand, Assam continue winning run

Uttarakhand notched up their fourth straight win beating Mizoram by eight wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy plate group match here on Saturday.Uttarakhand are currently on top of the standings with 16 points from four matches, sharing th...

Ind vs Eng: We don't have any apprehension about pink-ball Tests, says Ashwin

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday said that his side does not have any apprehension about the pink-ball Tests and he is confident that every team will adapt to the day-night Tests as they play it more often. India had managed to...

IndiGo to operate select domestic flights from T1 in Mumbai

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of the city airport here, starting March 10.All other flights, including 5000 series will continue ...

Army chief compliments Deepak Kumar for entering finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday complimented Naib Sudedar Deepak Kumar for entering the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Asian silver-winner Kumar 52kg on Friday had stunned Olympic and world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021